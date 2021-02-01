Woman sues massage therapist, Central West End company for assault and negligence

ST. LOUIS — A woman filed a lawsuit Monday against a Central West End massage company and one of the company's former employees after she says she was sexually assaulted during a massage in 2019.

Named in the civil suit are Douglas Boyd, 53, of Fenton, Massage LuXe, and the entity that operates the company's Central West End location.

Boyd is serving a six-month unsupervised probation sentence for assaulting a different woman in October 2019 at Massage LuXe. Boyd was found guilty in November of sexual misconduct and fourth-degree assault. He was fired when those charges were filed in March.

According to the suit filed Monday, the woman, named only as Jane Doe, was assaulted February 2019 at the Massage LuXe at 11 North Euclid Avenue.

Boyd during a massage wrapped his legs around the woman while his arm was on her groin, and he touched parts of her body without consent, according to the suit. When the woman called Massage LuXe to tell them what happened, she said the spa manager told her that Boyd was "different" and had a "different style."