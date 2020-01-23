Woman taken to hospital amid standoff in Fenton

FENTON — Police were negotiating with an unidentified person late Thursday night after responding to a call for a shooting, which they said turned into a standoff.

St. Louis County police arrived at a Fenton home in the 1800 block of Charity Court around 5:55 p.m. for a call about a shooting.

At some point in the evening, a woman was taken to a hospital with with what police called non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not specify what the woman's injuries were.