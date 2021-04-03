Woman, teen wounded in rolling gun battle on Delmar Boulevard

ST. LOUIS — A woman and teenage boy were wounded Saturday afternoon in a rolling gun battle between occupants of two vehicles on Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis Police said.

The rolling gun battle erupted just after 12 p.m. near the intersection of Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere Avenue, police said, and ended in the 6200 block of Delmar Boulevard, at the east end of the Delmar Loop.

Police responding to the shooting found a woman shot in the leg and a teenage boy shot in the hand, according to an initial police report. Both were alert and responsive when they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police did not release more details Saturday.