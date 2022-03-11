 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman, three kids found in idling car on St. Louis street rushed to hospital

Two St. Louis firefighters were hurt and two pets were missing.

ST. LOUIS — A woman and three children were rushed to a hospital Friday after they were discovered in a car with its engine running in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

St. Louis police said they were called about "suspicious occupants of an auto" at 8:23 a.m. Friday. Authorities found four people inside a sedan, which was parked on Lincoln between East Prairie and North Spring avenues.

Police said the four suffered from "unknown medical issues." A neighbor told KTVI that the woman and children had slept in the running car overnight, though police did not immediately confirm that account.

Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for St. Louis police, said child-abuse investigators are taking over the case.

Check back for updates.

