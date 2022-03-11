Woman, three kids found in idling car on St. Louis street rushed to hospital

ST. LOUIS — A woman and three children were rushed to a hospital Friday after they were discovered in a car with its engine running in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
St. Louis police said they were called about "suspicious occupants of an auto" at 8:23 a.m. Friday. Authorities found four people inside a sedan, which was parked on Lincoln between East Prairie and North Spring avenues.
Police said the four suffered from "unknown medical issues." A neighbor told KTVI that the woman and children had slept in the running car overnight, though police did not immediately confirm that account.
Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for St. Louis police, said child-abuse investigators are taking over the case.
