Woman, three kids who spent hours in idling car in St. Louis are rushed to hospital

UPDATED with new details from police and weather service

ST. LOUIS — A woman and three children were rushed to a hospital Friday after they were discovered in a car with its engine running in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

The car was parked with its engine idling for at least five hours, police said, apparently as the family was trying to keep warm.

An infant was in critical condition, and two older children and the woman were in serious condition, said St. Louis fire Capt. Garon Mosby. The older children were about 8 and 10 years old.

A neighbor saw the car running "very loudly" since about 3 a.m. or 3:30 a.m., Mosby said. The neighbor said he didn't recognize the car.

St. Louis police were called about "suspicious occupants of an auto" at 8:23 a.m. Friday. An ambulance and fire truck showed up and crews found four people inside a sedan, which was parked on Lincoln between East Prairie and North Spring avenues.

Temperatures around 3 a.m. hovered in the upper 20s, and snow flurries were falling in the area, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures bottomed out around 25 degrees by 8 a.m.

Inside the car were a blanket and baby seat.

St. Louis police Lt. Keith Barrett said investigators think the family was in the car trying to stay warm. "We don't know if there was any type of vehicle defect that caused them to be unresponsive," he added.

Child-abuse investigators with the St. Louis Police Department are taking over the case. Authorities say they're investigating the possibility the family suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning.

"When the firefighters opened the door to the car, there was a strong smell of exhaust inside," Mosby said.

Mosby said "it's likely" the family was using the car to keep warm, but he wasn't sure. "Short of talking to mom, or one of the children, I wouldn't be able to confirm," he said.

Churches, neighborhood groups and the nonprofit Heat Up St. Louis are good resources, Mosby said, for people who need help paying heating bills in winter months. "There's help available," Mosby said.

David Carson and Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

