Woman, toddler killed in North County homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman and a girl, about 2 years old, were found dead in a homicide Friday night, St. Louis County Police said.
Officers from the North County Precinct found the victims in the 1500 block of Lakeside Lane. They had been called at 6:58 p.m. for a welfare check, police said.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210, or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 866-371-8477.
From staff reports
