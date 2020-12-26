 Skip to main content
Woman, toddler killed in North County homicide
Woman, toddler killed in North County homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY  — A woman and a girl, about 2 years old, were found dead in a homicide Friday night, St. Louis County Police said.

Officers from the North County Precinct found the victims in the 1500 block of Lakeside Lane. They had been called at 6:58 p.m. for a welfare check, police said.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210, or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 866-371-8477.

