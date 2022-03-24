Woman walking on road fatally struck by car in St. Clair County

A woman from Freeburg, Illinois, was struck by a car and killed Wednesday night as she was walked on Illinois Route 177 in St. Clair County.

The Illinois State Police did not release the name of the 46-year-old woman on Thursday because authorities had not yet reached her family.

She was walking on Route 177 at Eidmann Road and was fatally struck by a 1999 Toyota Camry about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The 16-year-old boy driving the car, and a 15-year-old girl who was riding with him, were not injured, police said.

The Camry was heading west on Route 177 when it hit the woman.

Police did not say why the woman was walking on the road.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.