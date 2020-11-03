 Skip to main content
Woman walking to polling place in Affton struck by car and killed
Voters waiting in line to go into the Affton community center watch as police process a scene in the 9800 block of Mackenzie Road where a woman was fatally struck by a car on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Photo by Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch

 Kim Bell

AFFTON — An 85-year-old woman crossing a street Tuesday morning to get to a polling place inside the Affton Community Center was struck by a car and killed, police said.

Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department said the woman was walking across Mackenzie Road, headed to the Affton White-Rodgers Community Center at 9801 Mackenzie Road, when she was hit just after 6 a.m.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Officers worked to save the woman at the scene but she was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, Granda said.

The driver who struck the woman remained at the scene and was cooperating with police. She was visibly shaken as she talked to officers. Police said the driver is 26 years old. She was driving south in a Honda Accord when she struck the woman walking west across the road, police said.

All lanes of traffic in the 9800 block of Mackenzie were restricted as the accident was being investigated, Granda said. A long line of voters waiting to go into the community center watched as police interviewed the driver and processed the scene for evidence.

