Woman walking to vote in Affton struck by car and killed
Woman killed by vehicle while walking to polling place

A woman walking to a polling place on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, was struck by a car and killed near the Affton community center in the 9800 block of Mackenzie Road. Photo by Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch

 Kim Bell

AFFTON — A woman walking to the Affton Community Center to vote Tuesday morning was struck by a car and killed, police said.

Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department said the woman was headed to the Affton White-Rodgers Community Center at 9801 Mackenzie Road just after 6 a.m. when she was struck.

Officers worked to save the woman at the scene but she was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

The driver who struck the woman remained at the scene and was cooperating with police. She was visibly shaken as she talked to officers.

Traffic in the 9800 block of Mackenzie was restricted as the accident was being investigated, Granda said.

