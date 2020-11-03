Woman walking to vote in Affton struck by car and killed

AFFTON — A woman walking to the Affton Community Center to vote Tuesday morning was struck by a car and killed, police said.

Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department said the woman was headed to the Affton White-Rodgers Community Center at 9801 Mackenzie Road just after 6 a.m. when she was struck.

Officers worked to save the woman at the scene but she was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

The driver who struck the woman remained at the scene and was cooperating with police. She was visibly shaken as she talked to officers.

Traffic in the 9800 block of Mackenzie was restricted as the accident was being investigated, Granda said.

