FLORISSANT — Charges claim that a 16-year-old girl pepper sprayed and stabbed a woman to death last year in a Florissant home.

Persia S. Langston, now 18, of St. Louis, was certified as an adult last month and charged Friday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 20-year-old Amira Lumpkins.

Florissant police did not release any public information on the killing at the time, but charging documents say that on Jan. 20, 2022 officers were called to the stabbing at a home in the 1100 block of Charbonier Road. When they arrived, they found Lumpkins on the front porch with a stab wound to the liver, police wrote in court documents. She died in an ambulance on the way to a hospital.

Charging documents say a Florissant officer tracked Langston down as she was running from the scene of the stabbing and watched her discard a can of pepper spray on her way. Police wrote that interviews revealed Langston had spoken to others the day before about planning to pepper spray Lumkpins then stabbing her.