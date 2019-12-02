ST. LOUIS — A woman who accused state Rep. Steven Roberts Jr. of sexually assaulting her in a downtown bar in 2015 dismissed her lawsuit against the legislator last week, according to court documents.
The woman, Amy Harms, filed the suit in 2017 alleging she was assaulted by Roberts in April 2015 at the now-closed Side Bar on Washington Avenue.
Harms claimed Roberts, then an assistant city prosecutor, penned her in a corner of the bar with his chair and fondled her under a table.
The suit was dismissed Nov. 26. Attorneys for both Harms and Roberts did not respond to requests for comment this week.
Roberts, who now represents a district in St. Louis, was arrested a few days after the incident but was never charged.
Harms came forward after another woman, former state Rep. Cora Faith Walker, publicly alleged that Roberts raped her after a night out. Roberts denied the claims and filed a defamation suit against Walker in October 2016. Walker then counter-sued Roberts in 2017.
Both dismissed their lawsuits last May.