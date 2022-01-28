Woman who cared for infants at St. Louis daycare center slain on porch of business

ST. LOUIS — Tyana Moore worked in the infant room at a 24-hour daycare center in the Greater Ville neighborhood, the same place that took care of Moore's own three sons years ago.

"One of my best employees," Moore's boss, Nina Algee, said Friday. "I'm telling you, she was fantastic. Never missed a day of work and never been late."

On Thursday night, Moore answered the door at the daycare center. The business' surveillance cameras would show police happened next.

Algee said Moore knew the man and opened the door for him. "They tussled and ended up on the front porch," she said.

Minutes later, Moore was dead on the porch, beneath the blue awning of the Kolors Learning Center and the huge white banner draped along the railing. Police said she had several puncture wounds. She was killed about 7:20 p.m. Thursday outside the daycare center, at 3030 Whittier Street.

A 55-year-old man is a suspect in the killing. Homicide detectives are investigating, and police spokesman Evita Caldwell said late Friday morning that the man was wanted in the case but not in custody yet.

Moore lived in the 4200 block of East Ashland Avenue, a few blocks from where she worked for the last nine months.

Algee said there were two children still at the daycare center when Moore was killed. Police called Algee to tell her the worker was dead. When Algee arrived, the first responders had already carried the two children to an ambulance to keep warm and to shield them from the crime scene.

Police took custody of the center's surveillance tapes that show inside and outside the business. Algee is glad she had those video cameras.

"Now they know who did it," she said.

Algee figures Moore had moved the heated conversation to the porch to protect the children. "She probably didn't want the kids to see them arguing or fighting or anything," Algee said.

"One thing about Tyana, she wasn't scared of anything," Algee said, adding that she'd heard Moore had troubles before with the man. "What would make somebody do something like that to someone?"

Algee opened the daycare center 29 years ago by converting her grandmother's home into the business. Algee said she is open 24 hours to take in children of parents who work overnight shifts. She said the center also is an emergency drop-off facility where stressed out parents can bring kids at any hour. The crime was a first, she said.

"I've been in the neighborhood 29 years and never had an incident, no problem, no fighting, nothing," she said.

The daycare center closed after the killing and should reopen Monday.

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

