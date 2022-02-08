Woman who fake bills in St. Charles, Lincoln counties must repay $1,434

ST. LOUIS — A woman who used 54 fake $20 bills to make purchases in St. Charles and Lincoln counties in 2020 was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to three years of probation and ordered to repay her victims $1,434.

When police officers from Troy and Moscow Mills raided the home of Billie Jo Lloyd, of Moscow Mills, on May 15, 2020, she estimated that she'd made about $10,000 in fake money in two months, her plea agreement said.

Lloyd admitted using 16 bills on April 27, 2020 to buy Visa debit cards and merchandise at a Lincoln County Walgreens, then another 11 at a St. Charles County Walgreens to buy another debit card and more merchandise.

Her plea says she used a total of 20 bills at a St. Charles County Walmart in early May of 2020 to buy merchandise, including a printer and a tablet. She later returned the printer and tablet for cash.

On May 12, 2020, she bought more items at a Lincoln County Walmart using seven bills.

She told police that she also gave some of the fake money to friends.

Lloyd pleaded guilty in November to four counts of uttering counterfeit bills. Her lawyer, Brocca Morrison, asked for probation in a legal filing, citing Lloyd's battle with methamphetamines and saying she'd be able to pay restitution if out of prison working.

