Woman who faked law license to work as Madison County public defender pleads guilty

MADISON COUNTY — A woman who faked her law license to get hired by the Madison County Public Defender's Office last year pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge of impersonating an attorney.

Kelcie Miller, 26, of Edwardsville, will be sentenced to 30 months of probation along with a requirement to repay $40,232 to Madison County, according to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

Miller worked as an assistant public defender from October 2018 until it was discovered in May that she did not have a law license.

The restitution will reimburse the county for Miller's salary and benefits.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office began to investigate Miller after a court official could not verify Miller's credentials, according to prosecutors.

Miller had made justifications for why she could not present her legal credentials and eventually gave the office a falsified credential, prosecutors said.

The sheriff's office discovered Miller did graduate from law school but was never able to pass the bar exam allowing her to legally practice law.