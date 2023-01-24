Woman who lured 'Sweetie Pie's' star to his death sentenced in emotional hearing

ST. LOUIS — The woman who lured former St. Louis reality TV star Andre Montgomery Jr. onto the street in a high-profile murder-for-hire plot was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday during an emotional hearing.

Terica Ellis, 39, sobbed as she spoke of her remorse and asked for leniency before U.S. District Judge John Ross.

"I'm so ashamed to be here in this place," she said through tears.

As she spoke, Montgomery's mother, Michell Griggs, yelled out in court: "But you took my baby!"

Ross sentenced Ellis to three years in prison on one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, reduced from the 20 years recommended in sentencing guidelines. She pleaded guilty in June 2022 to conspiring with James “Tim” Norman by tracking Norman's 21-year-old nephew, Montgomery, when he was killed in March 2016.

Montgomery and Norman both starred in “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” a long-running OWN reality show about the family's soul food business in the St. Louis area. Norman aimed to make up to $450,000 in life insurance against his nephew's life and paid Ellis about $10,000 for her role in the plot.

She has testified that she thought Norman was trying to find his nephew to confront him about a burglary but didn't know he planned to hire another man to shoot Montgomery. She told the judge Tuesday that she never reported the killing out of fear.

"I was afraid for my life," she said. "I'm so sorry."

Ross said he considered as mitigating factors Ellis' past trauma and cooperation as a key witness against Norman, the mastermind of the plot.

Norman was convicted in September of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, among other charges, in the trial.

Ross said both the tireless work of St. Louis police detectives and Ellis' testimony were key to the verdict.

"This easily could have just been another unsolved killing," Ross said. "That would have just been horrible."

Ross said he also factored in dozens of letters the court received in support of Ellis, laying out a long history of Ellis being a victim of abuse and violence, including being forced into prostitution at a young age.

The sentence matched the prosecutors' recommendation but went against requests from three of Montgomery's family members who spoke in favor of the maximum sentence Tuesday.

"If she hadn't done her part, there's a possibility Andre would be with us now," Montgomery's aunt Sandra Mullins said.

Montgomery's brother, Darren Griggs, argued Ellis only saw his brother as a "dollar sign" before she got caught.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Angie Danis argued for a reduced sentence in part because of Ellis' cooperation with investigators.

"It is our duty as prosecutors to hold the most culpable people responsible, and we were able to do that in large part because of Ms. Ellis' testimony," Danis said in court.

The shooter Norman hired, Travell Anthony Hill, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in October to 32 years in prison on two murder-for-hire charges. He also testified in Norman's trial, but he attempted to defend Norman on the stand.

“Nobody else should be responsible for my actions but me,” he testified.

Sentencing for Norman is scheduled for March.

