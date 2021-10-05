Woman who witnessed man's shooting is found shot to death in her car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman who witnessed a shooting Monday night ended up shot and killed an hour later in the 3300 block of Marcus Avenue, police said.

The woman's name has not been released.

She was found inside her car about 11:30 p.m. Monday. She was suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the scene, police said. That block of Marcus is on the border of the city's Kingsway East and Greater Ville neighborhoods.

Police have no suspects.

The woman had witnessed a shooting nearby about an hour earlier, St. Louis police Officer Michelle Woodling said. At 10:30 p.m., a 30-year-old man had been shot near the intersection of Marcus and Greer avenues. Police said someone fired multiple shots there, then the man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Police said their preliminary investigation determined that the man had been shot while getting out of his car. He was stable at the hospital, police said.

While police officers were investigating the shooting at Greer and Marcus, they heard shots nearby and found the woman dead.