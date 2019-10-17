ST. LOUIS — A woman who worked as a teller at the U.S. Post Office in Richmond Heights pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to aiding and abetting the robbery of a postal employee.
Arielle Steed, 27, of St. Louis, and Dywane Upchurch, who previously pleaded guilty in the robbery, were in a relationship when they planned the crime, prosecutors said.
Steed got the cash from the registers after the post office closed to the public on Dec. 6, 2018, and stacked it on the counter, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Upchurch, wearing a surgical mask, entered the back door and forced Steed and another employee at gunpoint into a restroom, the release said. He then stole about $8,800 in cash.
Upchurch pleaded guilty to federal charges of felon in possession of a firearm and assaulting a postal service employee while committing a robbery. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 16.
Steed's sentencing was set for March 6. She faces up to 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.