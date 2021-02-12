 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman whose body found out in the cold died from medical issue, St. Charles police say
0 comments

Woman whose body found out in the cold died from medical issue, St. Charles police say

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. CHARLES — An autopsy has determined that a 37-year-old woman whose body was found outside in the cold this week died of a medical issue, St. Charles police said Friday.

Authorities had initially categorized the death of Cody Moeller as suspicious after her body was found just after 3 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Second Street in St. Charles.

Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said in a statement that officers had responded Wednesday night to the same address where her body was found for a domestic disturbance. Officers weren't able to make contact with anyone at the address, he said.

Detectives further investigated the disturbance but determined it played no part in Moeller's death.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: February 12th

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports