Woman whose body found out in the cold died from medical issue, St. Charles police say

ST. CHARLES — An autopsy has determined that a 37-year-old woman whose body was found outside in the cold this week died of a medical issue, St. Charles police said Friday.
Authorities had initially categorized the death of Cody Moeller as suspicious after her body was found just after 3 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Second Street in St. Charles.
Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said in a statement that officers had responded Wednesday night to the same address where her body was found for a domestic disturbance. Officers weren't able to make contact with anyone at the address, he said.
Detectives further investigated the disturbance but determined it played no part in Moeller's death.