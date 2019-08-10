ARNOLD — Police have issued an endangered silver advisory for a missing woman with dementia.
Pamela Thurston, 70, did not show up for work at McDonald's on Richardson Road in Arnold on Thursday, police said. She may be driving a brown and bronze 2003 Buick LeSabre with Missouri plate PJ9K8P. She was last seen at her address on the 2900 block of Adayah Lane.
Her family says she has shown signs of Alzheimer's disease and that she has talked about wanting to go to "home." Her previous address was in Portland, Maine.
She is a white woman, 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and gray McDonald's uniform shirt, black pants and slip-resistant shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at 636-797-5053.