Woman's body found on road near Edwardsville, Ill.; foul play suspected
breaking

Woman's body found on road near Edwardsville, Ill.; foul play suspected

MADISON COUNTY — The Major Case Squad was activated and help from the public is being sought after a woman's body was found on the road near Edwardsville.

Foul play is suspected, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The woman was described as African-American, 25-35 years old, about 5 feet-8 inches tall and about 165 pounds. The woman had tattoos and was wearing jewelry, the release said.

Authorities were called at 5:49 a.m. Saturday by the person who found the body at the intersection of Illinois 143 and Goshen Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at (618) 296-5544 or the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (618) 692-4433. Capt. David Vucich of the sheriff's office is deputy commander of the Major Case Squad.

