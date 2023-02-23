ST. LOUIS —Police are calling "suspicious" the death of a woman Wednesday morning in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood.
The victim, a woman in her 30s, died in the 5200 block of Gilmore Avenue. Police don't know her name.
Officers went to the home on Gilmore about 11 a.m. Wednesday after someone called police for help. They found her bleeding from "undetermined injuries," police said. Medics pronounced her dead.
Homicide detectives have taken over the case.
From staff reports
