Women get prison for aiding St. Louis carjacker

ST. LOUIS — Two women who tried to cover up a fatal carjacking in 2019 were sentenced Monday to prison.

Robyn Harrison, who helped clean the car belonging to the victim, Jessica Vinson, of St. Louis, was sentenced to two and one-half years in prison. Tyeishia Adail, who removed Vinson's license plates after the murder and replaced them with temporary tags, got four years.

Adail pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in June to being an accessory after the fact to the carjacking. Harrison pleaded guilty to the same charge in April.

The man who fatally shot Vinson, Anthony D. Jones, of Northwoods, is likely to receive a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty last month to carjacking resulting in death, a gun charge and two counts of witness tampering.

He admitted shooting Jessica Vinson on May 4, 2019, before stealing her 2015 Dodge Charger.

The two had met early that morning outside of a club. Jones gave Vinson's key to someone who burglarized her house. After she fell asleep in the front seat, he drove to an alley in the 5300 block of Vernon Avenue, in the city's Visitation Park neighborhood, then shot her and dumped her body out of her car.

The day after the murder, Jones asked Harrison if she would clean up the car. She agreed, hoping she'd be paid with drugs or money.

Jones claimed the blood in the car was his, from being shot, but Harrison knew the truth, her plea says. She started the cleaning, began to feel ill and could not continue, her plea says.

Adail, who was in a relationship with Jones, replaced Vinson's license plates to help prevent Jones from being caught. She helped burglarize Vinson's house, her plea says.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.