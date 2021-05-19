 Skip to main content
Women shot, but kids escape injury after gunman opens fire on car at St. Louis gas station
ST. LOUIS — Two women were injured, one critically,  when a gunman opened fire on them Tuesday night as they sat in a parked car at a gas station in St. Louis, police said.

Three children who were in the car with the women escaped injury.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. at a Shell gas station at 2800 North Florissant Avenue, in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood. 

Police said they have no suspects in the shooting. 

One woman, 26, was shot in the torso. She was hospitalized in critical condition but was stable, police said. The other woman, also 26, suffered a minor injury to her nose.

Police said the women and children were sitting in a car that was parked on the lot when the shooting began. The uninjured children were a boy, 7, a girl, 7, and a girl, 5.

