WOOD RIVER — The Wood River police chief defends his officers for a high-speed chase Sunday that ended across the river in Missouri with a crash that left an innocent motorist seriously injured.
Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the car they were chasing was driven by a man wanted in an armed robbery at a Verizon store. Three men were in the fleeing car. One of the gunmen pointed a gun in the holdup, and at police during the chase, Wells said.
"What would you want police to do? Let the guy go?" Wells asked a reporter Tuesday. "It's a forcible felony, and the guys just stuck a gun in another man's face, and at officers."
The innocent motorist, whose car was hit head-on near Bellefontaine Road near Dunn Road, is a 65-year-old woman who works as a custodian at Bellefontaine Neighbors City Hall. The victim was in serious condition Tuesday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, said hospital spokeswoman Kara Price-Shannon.
Wells said three men were arrested and jailed in St. Louis County. Wells said his officers would be seeking warrants Tuesday in Madison County in connection with the robbery. Wells said he won't be releasing the men's names until they are charged.
Wells gave this account:
At about 1:40 p.m. Sunday, police were told that two men wearing masks robbed Verizon store, 623 Wesley Drive in Wood River. One man waited outside in the getaway vehicle.
When police got to the store, the robbers had just left. Police broadcast a description of the vehicle, saying it was last seen heading south on Highway 255. A police officer with South Roxana spotted the car speeding. The officer for South Roxana and an officer for Wood River began chasing the car onto westbound Interstate 270. The chase crossed into Missouri. Near Bellefontaine and Dunn roads, the suspects' car crashed into one car, pushing it into another vehicle.
Three men ran off but were arrested quickly, Wells said. Wells commended the officers.
Wells said the car the suspects drove had been stolen and it had six bullet holes in the windshield, which happened before the robbery, pursuit and crash. Wells said his department is investigating other crimes the men may have committed.
Wells said the woman's injuries are the only injuries he's aware of in the incident. He said the St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the crash portion of the crime spree.
Fran Stevens, city clerk at Bellefontaine Neighbors, said the victim has worked at City Hall for 20 years. Stevens said, "She's wonderful, happy-go-lucky. We're all saddened and praying for her."