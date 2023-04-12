ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Woodson Terrace man with fatally shooting another man after an argument at an apartment in north St. Louis.

John A. Jones, 25, is facing charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Demond Lee on April 2 in a first-floor apartment at 3054 Marcus Avenue.

Witnesses told police that Jones and Lee were arguing and conflict had been ongoing between the two for at least a year, charging documents said. When he was arrested, police found Jones with two assault rifles.

Jones is also facing charges of trafficking drugs, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest in a separate case.

He is being held in the downtown St. Louis jail without bond.