Woodson Terrace man charged with killing man, wounding brother in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A Woodson Terrace man was charged Tuesday with murdering a man last week in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of St. Louis.

Alan Williams, 38, of the 9400 block of Chester Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Charges say Williams fatally shot Darious Houston, 20, of Hazelwood, about 11:30 a.m. June 4 in the parking lot of the Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in the 5500 block of Gilmore Avenue.

Police say Williams also shot and wounded Houston's brother. A witness' dashboard camera captured the killing of Houston and the shooting of Houston's brother, authorities said.

Williams was ordered held without bail. Court documents offer no motive for the shooting.

In the last six months, crime in the Walnut Park East neighborhood is up about 11% compared to the same period a year ago. Property crimes are up but violent crimes are down, according to statistics.

