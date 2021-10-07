 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Worden man charged in Metro East crash that killed 3 members of same family
0 comments
alert top story

Worden man charged in Metro East crash that killed 3 members of same family

{{featured_button_text}}
Candlelight vigil held for Cafazza family in Bethalto

Hundreds of people stand in the bleachers at Civic Memorial High School's football field in Bethalto on Sunday, August 15, 2021, for a candlelight vigil for three members of the Cafazza family, John A. Cafazza, 55, Melissa R. Cafazza, 52, and Dominic J. Cafazza, 12, who were killed in a crash in Madison County on Friday. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

EDWARDSVILLE — Prosecutors on Thursday charged an 18-year-old with killing a family of three while driving drunk in Madison County late this summer.

Madison County Sheriff's deputies said Blake A. Jones, of Worden, a small town in Madison County, had a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit on Aug. 13 when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Bethalto and McCoy roads and struck a BMW carrying John A. Cafazza, 55, Melissa R. Cafazza, 52, and Dominic J. Cafazza, 12.

Deputies were called to the scene around 7:43 p.m. and found the Cafazza family had been killed. Jones was transported to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Jones is now facing three counts of reckless homicide, three counts of aggravated driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 or more resulting in death and three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He turned himself in to authorities and is being held on a $1 million bail, said Maj. Jeff Connor with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

“The loss of John, Melissa, and Dominic has been a terrible tragedy for the entire community,” said Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine in a statement. “Our office will work to ensure justice is served for the Cafazza family.”

Following the family's death, hundreds of people gathered at the Civic Memorial High School football stadium in Bethalto to hold a candlelight vigil for the family.

Dominic Cafazza's teammates from the Bethalto FC soccer team signed and wrote messages on a banner for the family, and the Rev. Thomas Paprocki from Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church led a prayer for those in attendance.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Johnson & Johnson seeks FDA approval of COVID-19 booster shot

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News