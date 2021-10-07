Worden man charged in Metro East crash that killed 3 members of same family

EDWARDSVILLE — Prosecutors on Thursday charged an 18-year-old with killing a family of three while driving drunk in Madison County late this summer.

Madison County Sheriff's deputies said Blake A. Jones, of Worden, a small town in Madison County, had a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit on Aug. 13 when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Bethalto and McCoy roads and struck a BMW carrying John A. Cafazza, 55, Melissa R. Cafazza, 52, and Dominic J. Cafazza, 12.

Deputies were called to the scene around 7:43 p.m. and found the Cafazza family had been killed. Jones was transported to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Jones is now facing three counts of reckless homicide, three counts of aggravated driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 or more resulting in death and three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death.

He turned himself in to authorities and is being held on a $1 million bail, said Maj. Jeff Connor with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.