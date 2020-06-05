Work continues on Ferguson consent decree, despite pandemic and protests

The city of Ferguson continues to make progress implementing the 2016 consent decree, federal officials and an independent monitor told a federal judge during a hearing Thursday.
Speakers at the hearing, held via conference call because of the coronavirus pandemic, said that work has continued virtually.
The pandemic has made it impossible to do things like hold in-person police trainings or host a youth event designed to help unite the community, they said.
They acknowledged they cannot separate their work from the recent protests related to Floyd George and the four Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with his death.
“As a black woman, my heart is broken, your honor," Natashia Tidwell, a Boston attorney working as an independent monitor, said to U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry.
Tidwell paused a moment after her voice broke. “And as a mother to a black son, I’m scared. So I come before you today as a leader to a dedicated group of people working with the city of Ferguson and the Department of Justice.”
The city hired Nicolle Barton to work as a consent decree coordinator last year, as well as a new chief of police, Jason Armstrong. They and other city employees have made “substantial progress” over the last several months, said U.S. Department of Justice attorney Jude Volek.
Ferguson, he said, “has the potential to model police reform, of what a community can accomplish. There’s a lot of work to be done, but there are positive indications the consent degree is reshaping law enforcement.”
Apollo Carey, Ferguson’s city attorney, said the city continues to work on gathering training materials for officers and that the decree has complicated some things, such as when the department calls for neighboring departments for backup during emergencies.
Other departments worry about falling under the decree and have asked for orders to come from their own commanders.
“The chief doesn’t have 100 percent control over all the people on the scene helping out,” he said. “That fortunately has not resulted in serious officer safety issues, but you can imagine, if there is a delay in giving a command, you have a potential.”
He said he was also concerned about fulfilling some items in the decree, especially in the last several days, about making sure officers get enough sleep and rest.
“We’ve got nothing but the upmost support of the mayor and the city council to navigate these waters,” he said. “It’s important for public to know we’re dedicated to this cause and we’re dedicated to seeing this through in regards to to the consent decree.”
