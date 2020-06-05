Work continues on Ferguson consent decree, despite pandemic and protests

Ferguson, he said, “has the potential to model police reform, of what a community can accomplish. There’s a lot of work to be done, but there are positive indications the consent degree is reshaping law enforcement.”

Apollo Carey, Ferguson’s city attorney, said the city continues to work on gathering training materials for officers and that the decree has complicated some things, such as when the department calls for neighboring departments for backup during emergencies.

Other departments worry about falling under the decree and have asked for orders to come from their own commanders.

“The chief doesn’t have 100 percent control over all the people on the scene helping out,” he said. “That fortunately has not resulted in serious officer safety issues, but you can imagine, if there is a delay in giving a command, you have a potential.”

He said he was also concerned about fulfilling some items in the decree, especially in the last several days, about making sure officers get enough sleep and rest.