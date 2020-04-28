Worker at Pontoon Beach packaging plant falsely reported active shooter, chief says

UPDATED at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday with comments from police chief
MADISON COUNTY — Dozens of police officers with guns drawn converged on the Menasha Packaging Company in Pontoon Beach early Tuesday after a report of an active shooter inside.
Turns out, the caller had lied, police said. No one fired any shots inside the sprawling warehouse. Police never found a weapon. The caller, a worker at the plant, has been taken into police custody for making the false report, said Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic.
"We're trying to find out why he made the call," Modrusic said. "He had a lot of people in the area nervous."
The incident began after 8 a.m. at the plant at 9 Gateway Commerce Center, and the 200 or so employees at the plant were evacuated onto the parking lots. Some nearby businesses were also put on lockdown, because police didn't know if the alleged gunman had run off, the chief said.
About 40 officers from several police agencies, including Edwardsville and the Madison County sheriff's office, joined Pontoon Beach police at the scene.
No one was hurt during the incident. After about 90 minutes, once police searched the building and sounded the all-clear, the employees were patted down and allowed to go back to work.
Modrusic said police will present their findings to the Madison County state's attorney, who will decide if charges should be filed against the worker who made the call.
Without identifying himself, the man called 911 about 8 a.m. Tuesday to say someone was inside the warehouse. "He said shots were being fired inside and someone was trying to kill him," Modrusic said.
As police raced to the scene, they were told that the suspect was wearing all black clothing and had a bald head, but they didn't know what kind of weapon he had, according to online radio transmissions. A dispatcher relayed to officers that a male caller reported "there was someone in there shooting," in the break room in the southeast corner of the building. The caller said he knew police were there now and the call dropped.
Police were trying to trace the cell phone of the original tipster. He apparently had already gone outside with co-workers during the evacuation, Modrusic said.
Pontoon Beach Mayor Mike Pagano said the initial report of an active shooter was unnerving. "I don't know if someone brandished a gun or fired a gun," Pagano said. "It's always scary because these warehouses are so big."
Employees were evacuated and sitting or standing in the parking lots by about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. Police watched the exits while other officers went inside the warehouse, checking restrooms and break rooms and other spaces but finding no one. Ambulances were on standby.
Kristine Pavletich, a spokeswoman with the Menasha company headquarters in Neenah, Wisconsin, did not return messages seeking comment.
Kim Bell covers breaking news for STLtoday.com and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow her on Twitter here.
