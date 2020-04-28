Worker at Pontoon Beach packaging plant falsely reported active shooter, chief says

Modrusic said police will present their findings to the Madison County state's attorney, who will decide if charges should be filed against the worker who made the call.

Without identifying himself, the man called 911 about 8 a.m. Tuesday to say someone was inside the warehouse. "He said shots were being fired inside and someone was trying to kill him," Modrusic said.

As police raced to the scene, they were told that the suspect was wearing all black clothing and had a bald head, but they didn't know what kind of weapon he had, according to online radio transmissions. A dispatcher relayed to officers that a male caller reported "there was someone in there shooting," in the break room in the southeast corner of the building. The caller said he knew police were there now and the call dropped.

Police were trying to trace the cell phone of the original tipster. He apparently had already gone outside with co-workers during the evacuation, Modrusic said.

Pontoon Beach Mayor Mike Pagano said the initial report of an active shooter was unnerving. "I don't know if someone brandished a gun or fired a gun," Pagano said. "It's always scary because these warehouses are so big."