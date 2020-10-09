Worker dies after equipment collapses at Clayton construction site

CLAYTON — A construction worker has died after a collapse earlier this week at a construction site at Forsythe and Brentwood boulevards, according to a Friday news release from the Clayton Fire Department.

The man, who has not yet been named, was rushed to Barnes-Jewish Hospital at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

A high-rise commercial office building called Forsyth Pointe is under construction at the site.

A steel form at ground level apparently dislodged and collapsed into the foundation, Clayton Fire Capt. Ryan Harrell said Monday. The steel form, used vertically to pour concrete between slabs, was about 20 feet from the bottom of the hole, Harrell said.

Forsyth Pointe's developers were unavailable to discuss the incident.

Updated at 5:45 p.m. Friday to reflect the worker has died.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.