A worker was killed in an accident in Shrewsbury early Tuesday at a Metropolitan Sewer District construction site.
A crane swung and struck the worker about 3 a.m., said Sean Hadley, a spokesman for MSD. The accident scene is near Carr Lane Court.
Hadley said the worker was not an MSD employee but a contractor hired by the agency to work on a tunneling project through 2022.
The worker's name has not been released. Authorities are working to notify family members.
The work is part of MSD's Deer Creek tunnel project. The tunnel will be nearly four miles long, extending from Clayton Road in the city of Clayton to Interstate 44 in Shrewsbury.
The tunnel is 150 to 250 feet below ground and will be 19 feet across. The purpose of the tunnel is to collect storm water that Deer Creek's current sewer system can't handle in moderate to heavy rains, according to the MSD website.
The tunnel would prevent wastewater from going into nearby creeks and streams and prevent basement backups of nearby homes, MSD has said. Construction is expected to last until late 2022.
The man who was killed was a third-shift worker in the project that has crews working round-the-clock.
"He was on the surface of the tunnel and hit by a crane," Hadley said.