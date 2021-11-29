 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After more than 3 hours trapped in Dupo trench, worker is rescued
0 comments

After more than 3 hours trapped in Dupo trench, worker is rescued

{{featured_button_text}}

Story updated at 3:40 p.m. after the rescue.

DUPO — A worker was trapped for more than three hours Monday morning when a trench in a Dupo railway yard collapsed, according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. 

The collapse happened about 11:30 a.m. near the Dupo Pacific Railroad Company property by Adams Road and Carondelet Avenue in Dupo, St. Clair County Emergency Management Director Herb Simmons said. 

When the call came in, a man who was on a crew working on repairs to a pump station was buried up to his neck in the hole, but was able to speak with co-workers, Simmons said. 

The man was not an employee of the railroad, but Simmons said he did not yet know what company the man worked for. 

Posted by Dupo Fire & EMS on Monday, November 29, 2021

Rescue crews reinforced the trench to pull the man out shortly after 3 p.m. Monday and the man was airlifted by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital. 

Simmons said the man was conscious and talking when he emerged from the trench.

The Dupo Fire Department along with several other local agencies were on scene along with St. Clair Special Emergency Services. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: American Red Cross urges blood donations this holiday season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News