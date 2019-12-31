Worker seriously hurt when mudslide traps him in Chesterfield trench

CHESTERFIELD — A construction worker was seriously hurt after a wall of mud slid into the trench he was working in Tuesday in Chesterfield, fire officials said.

The unidentified man was working about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Schoettler Road and Grantley Drive when he became trapped by the mudslide, according to a Facebook post by the Monarch Fire Protection District.

The trench extended more than 25 feet below the surface and rescue personnel lowered themselves down to free him and then hoist him to the surface.

No other information on the rescue was available Tuesday.