Worker suffers life-threatening injuries after equipment collapses at Clayton construction site

CLAYTON — A construction worker suffered life-threatening injuries Monday morning after a collapse at a construction site at Forsyth and Brentwood boulevards, a fire captain said.

The man was rushed to Barnes-Jewish Hospital as firefighters performed CPR after the 7:30 a.m. incident Monday.

A high-rise commercial office building called Forsyth Pointe is under construction there. The worker's name and medical condition were not released.

A steel form at ground level apparently dislodged and collapsed into the foundation, said Clayton Fire Capt. Ryan Harrell. The steel form, used vertically to pour concrete between slabs, was about 20 feet from the bottom of the hole, Harrell said.

Co-workers performed CPR on the injured worker before paramedics arrived. The Clayton Fire Department arrived and continued giving CPR as the worker was transported for treatment.

Forsyth Pointe's developers were unavailable to discuss the incident.

