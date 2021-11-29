Worker trapped in Dupo trench collapse

DUPO, Ill. — A worker was trapped Monday morning when a trench in a Dupo railway yard collapsed, according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

The collapse happened about 11:30 a.m. at the Dupo Pacific Railroad Company property near Adams Road and Carondelet Avenue in Dupo, St. Clair County Emergency Management Director Herb Simmins said.

When the call came in, the man was buried up to his neck in the hole, but was able to speak with co-workers, Simmons siad.

The Dupo Fire Department along with several other local agencies were on scene along with St. Clair Special Emergency Services.

"Everyone is working feverishly to get the individual out of the hole," Simmons said.

An ARCH helicopter also responded to the scene to transport the man once crews are able to get him out of the trench.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

