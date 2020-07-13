Would-be carjacker dies after exchanging shots with motorist in downtown St. Louis

UPDATED on Monday with more details on carjacking attempt, age of man who fired the fatal shots.

ST. LOUIS — A would-be carjacker died after exchanging gunfire Sunday night with a man whose car he attempted to steal in downtown St. Louis, police said.

The suspect was shot about 9:45 p.m. near 815 Cole Street, west of America's Center. He died at the scene.

Police said Monday they didn't yet know the name of the dead man.

Police said he was armed with a handgun when he tried to rob a 22-year-old man of his car. Police described the victim as "an armed citizen." The two exchanged gunfire and the would-be robber was fatally struck.

The motorist suffered a minor shoulder injury, described by police as an abrasion.

St. Louis homicide detectives are handling the investigation. The death is currently not listed among the 123 homicides for the year in St. Louis. The shooting is still under investigation and authorities haven't determined yet if the shooting is considered justified. Justifiable homicides are not included in the official count.

Last year at this time, there were 99 homicides in St. Louis, St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said.