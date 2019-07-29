A would-be drug dealer met some women online and agreed to meet up early Saturday to sell them narcotics, he said.
But when he showed up in the 3700 block of Maffitt Avenue and began talking to the women, two armed men showed up as well.
The man said he ran away, and the two men took off in the would-be salesman's black Audi.
The incident happened at 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, police said.
Total crime in the neighborhood is up about 12 percent from the same six-month period a year ago.