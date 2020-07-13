You are the owner of this article.
Would-be robber dies after exchanging shots with intended victim in downtown St. Louis
Would-be robber dies after exchanging shots with intended victim in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A would-be robber died after exchanging shots with his intended victim Sunday night in downtown St. Louis, police said.

The unidentified man was shot about 9:45 p.m. Sunday near 815 Cole Street, west of America's Center.

The name of the dead man hasn't been released.

Police said he was armed with a handgun when he tried to rob "an armed citizen." The two exchanged gunfire, and the would-be robber was fatally struck. He died at the scene.

Police haven't released any details about the person who shot him. Based on a brief police summary, it appears the victim wasn't injured.

St. Louis homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Cole Street is the border of the Downtown and Columbus Square neighborhoods. According to statistics, both neighborhoods have seen an increase in crime this year, compared to the first half of 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

