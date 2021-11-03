Would-be robber picks wrong bank in Valley Park

A man who tried to rob a bank at knifepoint in Valley Park picked the wrong bank.

One with no cash.

Police say the bandit walked away empty-handed last month after learning the PNC Bank branch "did not carry money."

At this particular location, at 912 Meramec Station Road, all deposits and cash withdrawals are done using ATMs, the company says on its website. Bank employees there had no access to cash to hand the robber.

Police said they aren't sure why the bank operates this way, and no one from PNC headquarters was available for comment.

St. Louis County police said the attempted holdup happened at 2:16 p.m. Oct. 21. The man walked into the bank wielding a knife. He demanded money but found out there was none, police said. He left immediately, and no one was hurt, said Sgt. Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County police.

The man got away in a dark-colored sedan.

Police on Wednesday released a photo of the man from the bank's surveillance. He was carrying a backpack and wore a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police at 314-615-5400.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.