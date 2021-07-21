 Skip to main content
Wounded teen seeks out medical help in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon in the 3600 block of South Grand Boulevard, police said.

The teen flagged down emergency medical responders who were in the area for an unrelated incident in the Gravois Park neighborhood, police said.

The teen was taken to a local hospital, but his condition was not available Wednesday night. No additional details were available.

At least 57 children have been injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area this year.

