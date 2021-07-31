 Skip to main content
Wounded victim dies after arriving at hospital
ST. LOUIS — A person who arrived at a hospital about 2:18 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound to the shoulder was later pronounced dead, police reported. The victim was male.

Police do not know where the shooting occurred. No other information was released.

