Wounded victim dies after arriving at hospital

ST. LOUIS — A person who arrived at a hospital about 2:18 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound to the shoulder was later pronounced dead, police reported. The victim was male.
Police do not know where the shooting occurred. No other information was released.
