Wreck in north St. Louis kills one, injures 2

Updated at 11:45 a.m. with identification of victim, more details

ST. LOUIS — A car went airborne after striking a curb at Riverview Boulevard and Halls Ferry Circle about 12:28 a.m. Saturday and struck two trees, police said, killing a woman and injuring two others.

Domonique Hick, 29, of the 9200 block of Halbrook Drive, a passenger in the vehicle, died at a hospital. A 2-year-old girl was in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where he was listed as stable, police said.

Police said a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was southbound on Lewis and Clark Boulevard approaching the Halls Ferry Circle at a high rate of speed. It did not stop at a stop sign and struck a curb on the inside of the circle. The car then went airborne and struck two trees in the circle.