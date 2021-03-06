Wreck in north St. Louis kills one, injures two

UPDATED at 11:45 a.m. Saturday with identification of victim, more details.

ST. LOUIS — A car went airborne after striking a curb at Riverview Boulevard and Halls Ferry Circle about 12:30 a.m. Saturday and struck two trees, killing a woman and injuring two others, police said.

Domonique Hick, 29, of the 9200 block of Halbrook Drive, a passenger in the vehicle, died at a hospital. A 2-year-old girl was in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where he was listed as stable, police said.

Police said their 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was southbound on Lewis and Clark Boulevard approaching Halls Ferry Circle at a high rate of speed. It did not stop at a stop sign and struck a curb on the inside of the circle. The car then went airborne and struck the trees in the circle.