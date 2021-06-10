 Skip to main content
Wrong-way driver dies in Franklin County crash
Wrong-way driver dies in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man driving the wrong way on a Franklin County highway died Wednesday morning in a head-on crash, authorities said. 

The Missouri Highway Patrol said 29-year-old Lance V. Lamkin of Union, Missouri, died at the crash site, at 7954 Highway YY. 

Police said Lamkin had been driving east in the westbound lanes of Highway YY. At about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, his 2013 Volkswagen Passat hit an oncoming car head-on.

The vehicle he collided with was a 1994 Jeep Wrangler traveling west in the westbound lanes. The Jeep's driver, 20-year-old Gregory Kruse of New Haven, Missouri, suffered serious injuries, the patrol said.

Both vehicles ran off the road. Kruse was wearing a seat belt; Lamkin was not, police said. Lamkin died at the scene.

