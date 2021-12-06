Wrong-way driver from Alton killed in two-vehicle crash

A wrong-way driver was killed and a 10-year-old girl and another man were injured in a vehicle crash Sunday in St. Clair County.
The Illinois State Police identified the man who died as Ryan B. Heinlein, 35, of Alton.
The crash was about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 64/55 at Barack Obama Avenue.
Heinlein was driving a 2007 Ford Edge west in the eastbound lanes, police said. He hit an 2022 Chevrolet Express cargo van head-on. Heinlein died at the scene.
Michael D. Mierzwinski, who was driving the cargo van, was taken to a hospital with injuries. Mierzwinski, 56, is from Ypsilanti, Michigan.
A 10-year-old girl who was riding in Heinlein's car was also taken to a hospital with injuries. She is from Alton. Police did not release her name.