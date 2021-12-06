 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wrong-way driver from Alton killed in two-vehicle crash
0 comments

Wrong-way driver from Alton killed in two-vehicle crash

{{featured_button_text}}

A wrong-way driver was killed and a 10-year-old girl and another man were injured in a vehicle crash Sunday in St. Clair County.

The Illinois State Police identified the man who died as Ryan B. Heinlein, 35, of Alton.

The crash was about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 64/55 at Barack Obama Avenue. 

Heinlein was driving a 2007 Ford Edge west in the eastbound lanes, police said. He hit an 2022 Chevrolet Express cargo van head-on. Heinlein died at the scene.

Michael D. Mierzwinski, who was driving the cargo van, was taken to a hospital with injuries. Mierzwinski, 56, is from Ypsilanti, Michigan.

A 10-year-old girl who was riding in Heinlein's car was also taken to a hospital with injuries. She is from Alton. Police did not release her name.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: St. Louis Police Chief Hayden speaks with media after man killed during gunfire exchange with police

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News