Wrong-way driver from St. Louis area dies in crash on I-44

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — A wrong-way driver from the St. Louis area died Tuesday after hitting another vehicle on Interstate 44 in Crawford County, Missouri, police said.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the wrong-way driver as 84-year-old Paul Hediger. He died at a hospital after crashing on westbound I-44 near the exit to Cuba, Missouri.
The driver of the car Hediger hit was seriously hurt.
The patrol said Hediger was driving a 1998 Volvo V70 east in the westbound lanes of the interstate about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Hediger hit a westbound 2019 Nissan Sentra car head-on. The driver of the Sentra was 43-year-old Amber Bowman of Springfield, Missouri. Bowman was taken by medical helicopter to SSM Health St. Louis in serious condition.
Hediger died at Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri.