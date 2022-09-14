 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wrong-way driver from St. Louis area dies in crash on I-44

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — A wrong-way driver from the St. Louis area died Tuesday after hitting another vehicle on Interstate 44 in Crawford County, Missouri, police said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the wrong-way driver as 84-year-old Paul Hediger. He died at a hospital after crashing on westbound I-44 near the exit to Cuba, Missouri.

The driver of the car Hediger hit was seriously hurt.

The patrol said Hediger was driving a 1998 Volvo V70 east in the westbound lanes of the interstate about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday. 

Hediger hit a westbound 2019 Nissan Sentra car head-on. The driver of the Sentra was 43-year-old Amber Bowman of Springfield, Missouri. Bowman was taken by medical helicopter to SSM Health St. Louis in serious condition.

Hediger died at Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri.

