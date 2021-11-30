Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-44 near Fenton

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 75-year-old man driving the wrong way on Interstate 44 died in a crash after hitting three vehicles and a guardrail near Fenton on Monday night.
Two people in a car he hit suffered minor injuries, police said.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the wrong-way driver as Michael E. Branlett of Gray Summit, Missouri.
The crash was at 9:55 p.m. Monday on westbound I-44, east of Highway 141.
Branlett was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee east in the westbound lanes, the patrol said.
An oncoming tractor-trailer veered to the right to try to avoid hitting the wrong-way driver. Branlett's Jeep hit the front left corner of the tractor-trailer. The trucker, a 63-year-old man from Patton, Missouri, was uninjured. He was wearing a seat belt.
The Jeep then struck a concrete median, went back onto the highway and collided with two other westbound vehicles.
Branlett, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
The last two vehicles he hit were a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer and a 2014 Lexus RX350. The Freightliner's driver, a 30-year-old man from Bakersfield, California, was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, the patrol said.