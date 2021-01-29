Wrong-way driver kills motorist from Florissant area, authorities say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A wrong-way driver on Highway 367 killed a man from the Florissant area on Wednesday night and injured another motorist, authorities said.

Te P. Lindsey, 27, died at the scene of the crash on northbound Highway 367, or Lewis and Clark Boulevard, in north St. Louis County. The three-vehicle crash was reported about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said a 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Highway 367, south of Haviland Drive. It was driven by a 47-year-old man from Spanish Lake.

The SUV hit two northbound vehicles. The first, a 2015 Dodge Journey, was driven by 28-year-old Anthony Johnson of St. Louis. Johnson suffered minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. The SUV then struck Lindsey's 2014 Hyundai Accent head-on.

Lindsey was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Rogue suffered moderate injuries and was treated at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was wearing a seat belt, police said. Authorities have not released the man's name.