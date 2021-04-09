Wrong-way driver kills motorist on highway in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A wrong-way interstate driver killed another motorist early Friday in a collision in St. Louis, authorities said.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

Police said the crash occurred after 4:30 a.m. Friday. Police were notified of a reckless driver on Interstate 70 near Branch Street. Police then got a call about an injury accident at Interstate 44 at Walnut Street, near where Interstate 44 and Interstate 70 meet.

Police said a white cargo van was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-70 when it struck a car head-on.

The driver of the van was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the car struck by the van died at the scene, police said.

The highway was closed for a few hours for the police investigation.

No additional details were released.