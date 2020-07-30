xxxxx do not publish xxx

Since then, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment has added $1.5 million for the program, and the Board of Aldermen approved a $5 million ordinance for a Cure Violence program. The money is intended to fund Cure Violence in St. Louis for the coming three years.

And if the model stacks up with its reputation, Reed said he'd support spending even more, and adding centers to more neighborhoods.

It is unclear if the $125,000 contract with Cure Violence Global includes the training required in all three neighborhoods. Reed said it does. A Cure Violence official, Marcus McAllister, said it doesn't.

The city did not bid out the original contract.

Officials said the comptroller’s emergency powers supersede that requirement.

“If we’re going to cut somebody a big check for half a million or more, that’s when you would need a (request for proposals),” Reed said. “In this case, we have an emergency order from the comptroller that allows us to shorten the process.”

City professional services policies require competitive bidding for agreements worth more than $50,000.

But City Counselor Julian Bush questioned whether Cure Violence was a professional service, as defined by city rules.